India Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) shakes hands with Apple CEO Tim Cook during their meeting in new Delhi on April 19, 2023. Photo: Indian Press Information Bureau via AFP
India sees Apple nearly tripling investment after Cook-Modi meeting ended with commitment to expansion
- India’s deputy head of technology said he sees investment and growth from Apple ‘doubling or tripling’ after CEO Tim Cook met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- Apple has been expanding manufacturing capacity in India, and Cook said the iPhone maker was ‘committed to growing and investing across the country’
