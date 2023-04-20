Visitors queued for up to 30 minutes to get close to BYD’s Yangwang U8 luxury SUV at the Shanghai Auto Show on April 19, 2023. Photo: Lilian Zhang
Visitors queued for up to 30 minutes to get close to BYD’s Yangwang U8 luxury SUV at the Shanghai Auto Show on April 19, 2023. Photo: Lilian Zhang
Shanghai Auto Show: U8’s crab walk is ‘all that anybody can remember’ as BYD bets on Yangwang luxury EVs to climb the value chain

  • The U8 has a massive 1,100 horsepower engine and four wheel-side motors that can rotate the electric SUV in a tank turn, even crab walk sideways
  • The U9 is a sleek super car that can accelerate to 100km/h in two seconds flat, putting it a tenth of a second ahead of Tesla’s Model S Plaid as the fastest EV

Lilian Zhang

Updated: 6:35pm, 20 Apr, 2023

