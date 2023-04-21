Shenzhen’s second Apple Store, located at upscale shopping centre The MixC in the city’s Luohu district, will open on April 28, 2023. Photo: Weibo
Shenzhen’s second Apple Store, located at upscale shopping centre The MixC in the city’s Luohu district, will open on April 28, 2023. Photo: Weibo
Apple expands China retail network with opening of second store in Shenzhen next week amid local concerns over supply chain shift

  • China’s newest Apple Store, located at the upscale shopping centre The MixC in Shenzhen’s Luohu district, will open on April 28
  • This opening will expand the iPhone maker’s network of bricks-and-mortar retail shops in mainland China to 46 locations

Iris Deng
Iris Deng in Shenzhen

Updated: 8:17pm, 21 Apr, 2023

