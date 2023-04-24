The logo of JD.com seen on a helmet of a delivery rider in Beijing on June 16, 2014. Photo: Reuters
The logo of JD.com seen on a helmet of a delivery rider in Beijing on June 16, 2014. Photo: Reuters
E-commerce
Tech /  Big Tech

JD.com stock underperforms amid competition from Pinduoduo, ByteDance and weak consumer demand

  • After dropping 37 per cent this year, JD.com’s stock trails that of peers as it faces mounting challenges to its e-commerce business and plans to compete in AI
  • The company has struggled to grapple with slumping demand for big-ticket items like electronics and appliances, which make up half of its sales

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:25pm, 24 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The logo of JD.com seen on a helmet of a delivery rider in Beijing on June 16, 2014. Photo: Reuters
The logo of JD.com seen on a helmet of a delivery rider in Beijing on June 16, 2014. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE