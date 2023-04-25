Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) company Beijing Fourth Paradigm Technology, known as 4Paradigm, has filed for a Hong Kong initial public offering for a fourth time, as it seeks to raise new funds after being added to the US export control list last month. “There is a risk some business partners, particularly those in the US or with significant exposure in the US, might refuse to engage in certain business” with the company, 4Paradigm warned in its latest prospectus filed with the Hong Kong bourse on Monday. The company, founded in 2014, was one of 37 entities added to the US Commerce Department’s Entity List in March over national security concerns, restricting their ability to purchase or access certain goods and technology without a licence. The new filing comes just days ahead of the expiration of 4Paradigm’s last IPO application, filed in September. Two previous filings in August 2021 and February 2022 lapsed for unknown reasons. The company said the sanctions “should not have a material impact on the business or operations of the group”, and “none of its material investors, customers, or suppliers have withdrawn their investment, [or] ceased doing business with it” following its placement on the Entity List. The US sanctions do not apply to “legally distinct entities, such as subsidiaries or affiliates”, the company said, but noted that it has “no assurance whether the Entity List designation will be expanded to additional entities”. 4Paradigm said that it assumes all companies sharing its name and registered address are covered by the sanctions, and it understands that unsanctioned businesses cannot act as a front for the parent company. Like many of its peers in China’s AI industry, 4Paradigm remains in the red. Losses in 2022 totalled 1.6 billion yuan (US$240 million), narrowing 8 per cent from a year earlier. Revenue for the year grew 53 per cent to 3 billion yuan, according to the prospectus. Chinese AI unicorn 4Paradigm makes third IPO attempt in Hong Kong amid tech war Interest in AI has exploded since San Francisco-based start-up OpenAI launched ChatGPT last November. The chatbot’s popularity has driven awareness of the capabilities of large language models (LLMs) and other types of machine learning that power generative AI capable of creating text, images and videos. As tech giants have raced to produce rival products, 4Paradigm said that it has not joined the trend, opting for a different approach. The company specialises in helping enterprises develop their own decision-making AI applications, which can provide predictive analysis based on patterns in historical data. LLM-backed AI like ChatGPT is not designed to give predictions. “Future AI technologies will likely be more diversified, with general AI models (such as LLMs) and specialised AI systems (such as decision-making AI models) coexisting for different purposes,” 4Paradigm said in its prospectus, citing market research firm China Insights Consultancy. Other Chinese AI firms have also seen their plans to go public impacted by US sanctions. Beijing-based Megvii, which was added to the Entity List in October 2019, let its IPO application filed in Hong Kong two months earlier lapse. In 2021, it turned to the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Star Market , but the listing process was suspended last month when Megvii failed to provide additional financial information on time. Hong Kong-based SenseTime also saw its IPO plans delayed after it was put on the Entity List. It went public in its home city in December 2021. The AI firm also announced a ChatGPT-like product called SenseNova this month.