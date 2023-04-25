A bird’s-eye view of the city skyline in Harbin, capital of northeastern Heilongjiang province. Photo: Shutterstock
Tencent CEO Pony Ma pledges support for northeastern Heilongjiang province’s development as Big Tech firms help drive economic recovery efforts
- Tencent is assisting Heilongjiang’s development through a series of collaborations that include the digital economy, transport, energy and agriculture
- CEO Pony Ma said Tencent’s co-working space has already helped incubate and foster the growth of more than 100 start-ups in the rust-belt province
A bird’s-eye view of the city skyline in Harbin, capital of northeastern Heilongjiang province. Photo: Shutterstock