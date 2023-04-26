The Shanghai lawsuit marks an escalation in the dispute between NetEase and Blizzard Entertainment on the treatment of local players of US-developed games since the end of 2022. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese video gaming giant NetEase slaps Blizzard Entertainment with lawsuit in Shanghai after 14-year partnership falls apart
- NetEase’s lawsuit demands US$45 million as compensation for refunds it paid to affected gamers after Blizzard Entertainment suspended local services
- The US firm asserts that it is not in breach of any licensing deal and that NetEase appears to be complaining about a standard industry practice
