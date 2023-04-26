A TikTok logo is displayed on an iPhone in London on February 28, 2023. Photo: TNS
TikTok’s values questioned by Meta executive Nick Clegg as controversy dogs China’s ByteDance in US
- Meta’s head of global affairs invoked anti-China rhetoric that has become routine in efforts to ban TikTok, which is facing a national security review
- Clegg noted the lack of reciprocity in China, where Meta’s Facebook is blocked, while TikTok has 150 million monthly active users in the US
A TikTok logo is displayed on an iPhone in London on February 28, 2023. Photo: TNS