Big price cuts taken by Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology unit of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, are likely to help it carve out a bigger slice of the country’s cloud computing services market, but it could also kick off a price war, according to analysts. Alibaba Cloud announced on Wednesday it would slash prices of its core products and services in China by up to 50 per cent starting May 7. The move comes after Alibaba, which remains the top industry player, saw its market share fall to 32.6 per cent in the second half of 2022 from 34.5 per cent in the first half, according to a report published this week by research firm IDC. Lower prices could be a good way for Alibaba Cloud to regain lost market share, as it prepares to become one of six units to be spun off under parent Alibaba’s sweeping reorganisation announced last month, said Shawn Yang, managing director of boutique investment bank Blue Lotus Capital. “As the split-up begins and the organisational structure is being gradually adjusted, Alibaba Cloud has greater autonomy to carry out price cuts because it used to be bounded more by things like the entire group’s profit margin,” he said. Alibaba Cloud is currently helmed directly by Daniel Zhang Yong , Alibaba’s chairman and CEO, who took control of the unit last December after a major service outage in Hong Kong and Macau. In a recent interview with Chinese media veteran Qin Shuo, Zhang said he decided to personally manage the cloud unit because it is “important enough”. “[The cloud business] may be among Alibaba’s most certain hopes – it is an important opportunity bestowed by the times,” Zhang said. “We have gone through 14 years of development, and we are in the best position in terms of cloud infrastructure and the accumulation of digital experiences.” The home market is becoming increasingly important for Alibaba and other Chinese cloud service providers amid rising geopolitical headwinds. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Wednesday said Chinese cloud service providers such as Huawei Technologies and Alibaba Cloud could pose a threat to national security. She vowed to review a request to add these companies to an export control list. As competition in China’s cloud market heats up, the industry may see a price war similar to what the e-commerce sector is going through, according to Blue Lotus’ Yang. “When you lower the price, you are passing the ball to someone else,” he said. “For example, if JD starts lowering prices, Alibaba will definitely have to follow.” While Alibaba still leads in the cloud market, followed by Huawei Technologies Co and Tencent Holdings, growth has been getting harder to come by. In the three months ended December 31, Alibaba Cloud posted a 3 per cent year-on-year revenue increase to 20.18 billion yuan (US$2.92 billion), marking its slowest quarterly growth last year . Sales growth reached 12 per cent in last year’s March quarter and 10 per cent in the June quarter. “Alibaba Cloud experienced a tough year in 2022, with quarter-to-quarter growth slowing after a strong 2021,” analysts at research firm Canalys wrote in an article. “However, the contraction in revenue from internet-based customers, which form Alibaba’s strongest business segment, is expected to diminish in 2023.” Zhang Chengyu, an analyst at research firm Analysys, said although the price cuts may put pressure on Alibaba Cloud’s revenue in the short term, it may be a good competitive strategy in the long run. “Companies will gradually follow up with price cuts to deal with this. In the process, cloud players with a relatively focused product line and a cost-leading strategy will be relatively more impacted,” Zhang said. Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post.