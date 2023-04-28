Intel headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on July 26, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Intel sees ‘green shoots’ in chip market, shares rally on optimistic 2023 outlook
- Intel predicted that gross margins will widen in the second half and expects shipments to reach 270 million units this year
- Intel is confronting a massive pile-up of inventory, weak demand and the loss of market share as it tries to speed up the introduction of new technology
Intel headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on July 26, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg