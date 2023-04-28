The Twitter logo seen on the company’s office building in New York City on January 12, 2023. Photo: AFP
New York City transit calls Twitter unreliable, ends real-time alerts on the platform
- The Metropolitan Transit Agency ended Twitter alerts after providing the service for 13 years
- The MTA offered other ways for riders to get reliable transit information, including through its website, newsletter and text alerts
