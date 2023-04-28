China Telecom, China’s third-largest cloud service provider, is joining the generative AI race with plans to soon launch a product based on its self-developed large language models. Photo: Shutterstock
China Telecom, China’s third-largest cloud service provider, is joining the generative AI race with plans to soon launch a product based on its self-developed large language models. Photo: Shutterstock
State-run China Telecom unveils own ChatGPT-like service, joining generative AI competition with Baidu and Alibaba

  • China Telecom’s cloud unit CTYun is testing self-developed large language models with plans to launch a service ‘in the near future’
  • The telecoms operator has emerged as a top cloud computing provider in China, putting it in direct competition with tech giants Alibaba, Huawei and Tencent

Coco Feng
Coco Feng

Updated: 5:00pm, 28 Apr, 2023

