Chinese semiconductor equipment makers are filling the void left by US firms to supply the country’s biggest foundries as well as chip testing and packaging companies. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech war: China chip tool makers see windfall from semiconductor investment boom amid US trade restrictions
- Suppliers including Naura Technology Group, Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment and National Silicon Industry Group see robust demand in China
- US sanctions against China’s semiconductor industry have allowed domestic suppliers to become more closely aligned with local foundries’ requirements
Chinese semiconductor equipment makers are filling the void left by US firms to supply the country’s biggest foundries as well as chip testing and packaging companies. Photo: Shutterstock