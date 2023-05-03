Chinese firms have ramped up production of auto chips for smart car cockpits. Photo: Shutterstock
Boom in smart vehicles drives Chinese carmakers and third-party producers like Black Sesame to ramp up auto chip output
- Hemmed in by US sanctions on advanced chips, China has formed an army of producers that are able to churn out mature node chips for use in cars
- As take-up of intelligent vehicles continues, chips related to autonomous driving and intelligent cockpits are developing fast
