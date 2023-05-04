Zhang Yiming (centre) visits his old school Yongding No 1 Middle School in southwestern Fujian province in June 2021. Photo: Longyan Education Bureau
Zhang Yiming (centre) visits his old school Yongding No 1 Middle School in southwestern Fujian province in June 2021. Photo: Longyan Education Bureau
ByteDance
Tech /  Big Tech

Founder of TikTok owner ByteDance Zhang Yiming makes fresh donation while keeping a low profile

  • The entrepreneur is adding nearly US$29 million to a charitable education fund in his hometown, his first bout of publicity since 2021
  • Zhang has avoided the spotlight and lived primarily overseas since stepping down as CEO and chairman of ByteDance nearly two years ago

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 4 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Zhang Yiming (centre) visits his old school Yongding No 1 Middle School in southwestern Fujian province in June 2021. Photo: Longyan Education Bureau
Zhang Yiming (centre) visits his old school Yongding No 1 Middle School in southwestern Fujian province in June 2021. Photo: Longyan Education Bureau
READ FULL ARTICLE