Elon Musk said Twitter will start archiving inactive accounts to free up user handles. Photo: TNS
Twitter to remove ‘abandoned’ accounts to free up handles for reuse after Elon Musk ‘threatened’ to reassign NPR
- Musk said inactive accounts will be archived but did not give details about how or if those accounts could be accessed
- Musk suggested this month he would reassign National Public Radio’s Twitter account after the broadcaster stopped posting content to its 52 feeds
