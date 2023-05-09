LinkedIn announced that it is cutting more than 700 jobs worldwide and shutting down its remaining app in China, InCareer. Photo: Reuters
LinkedIn shuts down last China app amid global job cuts, ending a platform that trailed far behind domestic rivals

  • InCareer is shutting down as LinkedIn cuts more than 700 jobs globally and turns its China focus to cross-border hiring
  • LinkedIn joins peers like Google, Facebook and Twitter without a platform in China, after shutting down its main social network there in 2021

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 12:30pm, 9 May, 2023

