An employee wears a Meta Platforms Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset to demonstrate an immersive experience of BPI banking services inside the Banco BPI SA ‘All in One’ concept bank branch in Lisbon, Portugal, on April 17, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
Metaverse could make up 2.4 per cent of US economy by 2035, Meta-commissioned study says
- The metaverse could contribute as much as US$760 billion to US GDP, according to the report from Deloitte and commissioned by Facebook owner Meta Platforms
- Economic gains may come from use in defence, medical and manufacturing sectors, plus entertainment use cases such as video games and communication
