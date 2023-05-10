Chinese display panel manufacturer BOE Technology Group’s factory in Beijing. Photo: Wikipedia
China’s top display maker BOE slaps Samsung with patent-infringement lawsuits, heating up rivalry between the 2 Apple suppliers
- BOE and two of its subsidiaries have filed six lawsuits against Samsung and its five Chinese entities at a court in the southwestern city of Chongqing
- The legal actions represent the Chinese tech company’s first salvo against Samsung, which had instigated a trade dispute in the US last year
Chinese display panel manufacturer BOE Technology Group’s factory in Beijing. Photo: Wikipedia