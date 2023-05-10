However, Xiaomi has been hit especially hard by deteriorating relations between the world’s two most populous countries.

An Indian High Court last month rejected a plea from Xiaomi to return funds worth more than US$676 million, which were seized in April 2022 after India’s federal financial crimes agency said it uncovered years of suspicious remittance payments made by the company’s local arm to three foreign entities. Xiaomi has denied the accusations.

“Xiaomi has a lot on its plate in India, and it will be more cautious in making investments in marketing and sales channels this year,” said Ivan Lam, a senior analyst at Counterpoint Research. “The Indian government’s scrutiny will continue to take its toll on Chinese businesses in general, as well as other foreign firms including Samsung.”

Xiaomi still led the Indian market for all of 2022, but the last two quarters show its fortunes could be changing. Samsung Electronics rose to the top spot in the fourth quarter, while Vivo came in second, according to data from research firms Counterpoint and Canalys.

In the first quarter this year, Xiaomi faced weaker demand in the lower-end segment and online sales channels, Counterpoint said in a recent report. It estimated an even steeper decline than IDC, saying Xiaomi shipments fell 44 per cent in India for the period, the largest ever for the company.

India’s smartphone market could also see greater competition as Apple expands in the country. Counterpoint’s Lam noted that Xiaomi, which targets the low- and mid-tier market segments, is not in direct competition with the iPhone maker. But Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a recent earnings call that he is “hopeful” that the company can convince some consumers in India’s rising middle class to buy iPhones.

