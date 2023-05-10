Alibaba Group Holding has eliminated its chief technology officer (CTO) position as part of a sweeping business restructure that would see the sprawling conglomerate being broken up into nimbler and relatively independent units, according to sources and several Chinese media reports. The title of Wu Zeming, who was appointed Alibaba’s CTO six months ago, has been changed to CEO of Aicheng Technology, an Alibaba subsidiary and technology service provider established in 2021, according to people familiar with the matter. Wu continues to report directly to Daniel Zhang Yong, chairman and CEO of Alibaba, the people said. Alibaba, owner of the South China Morning Post, declined to confirm or comment on the change, which was first reported by Chinese online publication Speed Daily. The removal of the CTO position has raised eyebrows in China’s technology industry, as it marks a stark departure from Alibaba’s long-held organisational strategy that relied heavily on a centralised, “middle office” technology team to empower various business lines. In a recent campus hiring poster, Alibaba described the CTO-led unit, which has served online marketplaces Tmall, Taobao and Taocaicai, as “the world’s largest e-commerce platform technology base”. Now different business groups, including the six major segments of cloud intelligence, Taobao-Tmall commerce, local services, Cainiao smart logistics, global digital commerce, and digital media and entertainment, will have to apply for, or even purchase technology services from Aicheng. According to the Speed Daily report, the mid-office technology department formerly managed by the CTO will be carved up and merged into existing clusters. The business centre and supply chain centre, for example, will be absorbed into Tmall and Taobao, the largest business group in Alibaba, while most other functions will be taken up by Aicheng. Aicheng, which is registered as Zhejiang Aicheng Technology Development Co, is fully owned by Alibaba, with Jeff Li, a former Alibaba CTO, serving as the legal representative, according to commercial database Tianyancha. Alibaba in late March unveiled its biggest-ever corporate restructuring plan, which will reorganise the company into six independently-run entities, each reporting to its own CEO and board of directors, and responsible for its own profit and losses. Alibaba will also set up corporate entities for other operations following a “1+6+N” structure, with 1 referring to the group, 6 referring to the six business units, and N referring to future business units, according to a letter to employees. The purpose of the overhaul is to rekindle the entrepreneurial spirit within the firm, according to Alibaba. Group CEO Zhang has said the spun-off businesses are encouraged to apply for their own initial public offerings (IPOs). Cainiao, which is widely seen as a likely candidate for public listing , is trying to raise up to US$2 billion in an IPO in Hong Kong next year, according to a Reuters report this week. Freshippo, Alibaba’s supermarket chain, is also preparing to file an IPO in the city, according to a Bloomberg report last month.