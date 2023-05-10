Alibaba aims to reorganise its businesses into six independently run entities. These include Cloud Intelligence Group, e-commerce under Taobao-Tmall Commerce Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics, Local Services Group, Global Digital Commerce Group, and the Digital Media and Entertainment Group.

On Wednesday, which also marked Taobao’s 20th anniversary, various posts on Chinese social media showed that AliDay festivities included a company programme held on an orange-coloured stage and several booths offering souvenirs and refreshments for employees and their families inside the main Hangzhou campus.

Advertisement

AliDay commemorates China’s efforts to overcome the 2003 severe acute respiratory syndrome epidemic, when all Alibaba employees worked from home after an employee had contracted the disease.

It is not known whether Alibaba founder Ma, who used to attend AliDay activities, took part in this year’s event. Group chairman and chief executive Daniel Zhang Yong was there on Wednesday.

During AliDay last year, Zhang reassured employees about the direction of Alibaba amid Beijing’s regulatory crackdown, which rocked China’s tech sector, and coronavirus-related disruptions.

“Despite uncertainties in the international situation and the Covid-19 pandemic, we are still developing as a whole,” Zhang said on May 10 last year.

Advertisement

In April 2021, China’s antitrust regulators slapped Alibaba with a record fine of 18.2 billion yuan (US$2.8 billion) to conclude a months-long investigation into the company.

Meanwhile, Alibaba’s president of core domestic e-commerce operations, Trudy Dai, said on Wednesday that Taobao will make a historic investment to expand the size of its users to kick off this year’s 618 shopping festival in June, according to multiple Chinese media reports.

Advertisement

“Only when we provide good services to users, merchants can expand,” Dai said. “I hope merchants can significantly feel that more visitors are coming to their stores.”