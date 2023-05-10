Alibaba cancels traditional group wedding ceremony on firm’s annual family day amid corporate restructuring efforts
- AliDay, the annual gathering of the e-commerce giant’s family members, started its traditional group wedding ceremony in 2006
- Cancellation of that activity appears to reflect Alibaba’s current focus on a sweeping reorganisation of its US$257 billion tech empire
E-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding on Wednesday marked a muted celebration of AliDay, the annual gathering of the company’s family members at its main Hangzhou campus, after the event’s traditional group wedding ceremony was cancelled.
There was no official reason given for dropping the group wedding, which was started a year after the inaugural observance of AliDay in 2005, even though a number of employees were looking forward to take part in the ceremony.
A female subscriber of Xiaohongshu, an Instagram-like Chinese social e-commerce platform, had earlier posted that her husband applied to participate in the group wedding before learning that it was cancelled. She said they received some tableware from Alibaba, but there was no company logo on the gift.
A representative of Alibaba, which owns the South China Morning Post, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.
The group wedding’s cancellation appears to reflect Alibaba’s current focus on a sweeping reorganisation of its US$257 billion tech empire, which is its biggest corporate restructuring since the firm was established in Jack Ma’s flat in Hangzhou, capital of eastern Zhejiang province, more than two decades ago.
Alibaba aims to reorganise its businesses into six independently run entities. These include Cloud Intelligence Group, e-commerce under Taobao-Tmall Commerce Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics, Local Services Group, Global Digital Commerce Group, and the Digital Media and Entertainment Group.
On Wednesday, which also marked Taobao’s 20th anniversary, various posts on Chinese social media showed that AliDay festivities included a company programme held on an orange-coloured stage and several booths offering souvenirs and refreshments for employees and their families inside the main Hangzhou campus.
AliDay commemorates China’s efforts to overcome the 2003 severe acute respiratory syndrome epidemic, when all Alibaba employees worked from home after an employee had contracted the disease.
It is not known whether Alibaba founder Ma, who used to attend AliDay activities, took part in this year’s event. Group chairman and chief executive Daniel Zhang Yong was there on Wednesday.
During AliDay last year, Zhang reassured employees about the direction of Alibaba amid Beijing’s regulatory crackdown, which rocked China’s tech sector, and coronavirus-related disruptions.
“Despite uncertainties in the international situation and the Covid-19 pandemic, we are still developing as a whole,” Zhang said on May 10 last year.
In April 2021, China’s antitrust regulators slapped Alibaba with a record fine of 18.2 billion yuan (US$2.8 billion) to conclude a months-long investigation into the company.
Meanwhile, Alibaba’s president of core domestic e-commerce operations, Trudy Dai, said on Wednesday that Taobao will make a historic investment to expand the size of its users to kick off this year’s 618 shopping festival in June, according to multiple Chinese media reports.
“Only when we provide good services to users, merchants can expand,” Dai said. “I hope merchants can significantly feel that more visitors are coming to their stores.”
Alibaba faces fierce competition from new entrants to China’s e-commerce industry such as short-video platforms Kuaishou Technology and ByteDance-owned Douyin, the Chinese sibling of TikTok.