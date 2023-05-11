Google announced that its ChatGPT rival Bard is opening to 180 countries and territories, but Hong Kong was not among them. Photo: Reuters
Google’s ChatGPT rival Bard is still missing in Hong Kong after opening up to 180 countries and territories
- Google ended most limitations on the use of its generative AI bot Bard on Wednesday, but Hong Kong did not make the cut of supported territories
- Bard joins ChatGPT in locking out access in the city, although Google said more supported territories are ‘coming soon’
