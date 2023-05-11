Released worldwide on April 26, Honkai: Star Rail has now surpassed Genshin Impact as the biggest global launch of any Chinese video game after amassing 20 million downloads within the first day of its launch. Photo: Twitter
Alibaba’s cloud services unit, Genshin Impact creator miHoYo continue decade-long partnership with new global hit game Honkai: Star Rail
- Alibaba Cloud is providing ‘high-performance and stable computing resources’ for miHoYo’s latest hit video game Honkai: Star Rail
- The new game serves as the fourth instalment of Shanghai-based developer miHoYo’s Honkai series, which is set in a fictional multiverse
