An Oppo shop at the China International Consumer Electronics Exchange/Exhibition Centre (CEEC) in Shenzhen seen in April 2019. Photo: Shutterstock
An Oppo shop at the China International Consumer Electronics Exchange/Exhibition Centre (CEEC) in Shenzhen seen in April 2019. Photo: Shutterstock
Semiconductors
Tech /  Big Tech

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo abruptly closes chip design unit Zeku, another casualty in semiconductor sufficiency drive

  • Oppo, the fourth largest smartphone brand in the world, announced the move in a short statement on Friday after giving employees less than a day’s notice
  • As China pushes for chip self-sufficiency, fabless firms are finding it difficult to sign on manufacturers of their designs amid US export restrictions

Che PanIris Deng
Che Pan in Beijingand Iris Deng in Shenzhen

Updated: 1:35pm, 12 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
An Oppo shop at the China International Consumer Electronics Exchange/Exhibition Centre (CEEC) in Shenzhen seen in April 2019. Photo: Shutterstock
An Oppo shop at the China International Consumer Electronics Exchange/Exhibition Centre (CEEC) in Shenzhen seen in April 2019. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE