Huawei has been giving Chinese coal mines an intelligent 5G upgrade, reducing the number of people needed underground and possibly making work safer in the process. Illustration: Brian Wang
How the dirty and dangerous job of coal mining is getting a digital makeover by firms like Huawei
- Digging machines can now be operated from an above-ground control room, with live video feeds and real-time data of the working face
- Huawei has set up several business groups, known as legions or ‘juntuan’ in Chinese, to serve a variety of industries such as ports and hospitals
Huawei has been giving Chinese coal mines an intelligent 5G upgrade, reducing the number of people needed underground and possibly making work safer in the process. Illustration: Brian Wang