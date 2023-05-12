The limitations of Baidu’s new AI Mate chatbot, based on its Ernie Bot service, reflect how Chinese tech firms are abiding by Beijing’s efforts to regulate the development of this new field. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese tech giant Baidu embeds ChatGPT-like service on flagship search engine as global race to bring similar tools to market heats up
- The beta version of Baidu’s new AI Mate chatbot appears at the top right side of the Chinese search engine’s landing page
- Given restrictions on the mainland, AI Mate generates content based only on domestic references and avoids political queries
