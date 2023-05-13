Wang Jian is reported to be rejoining Alibaba as a permanent staff member. Photo: SCMP/Nora Tam
Wang Jian is reported to be rejoining Alibaba as a permanent staff member. Photo: SCMP/Nora Tam
Alibaba
Tech /  Big Tech

Alibaba Cloud founder Wang Jian returns to company amid sweeping business restructure, sources say

  • Wang, 60, is expected to take over the helm at Alibaba’s cloud operations as the company restructures
  • Wang is widely seen as the man who laid the technological foundations to facilitate Alibaba’s emergence as an e-commerce giant

Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu in Shanghai

Updated: 7:14am, 13 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Wang Jian is reported to be rejoining Alibaba as a permanent staff member. Photo: SCMP/Nora Tam
Wang Jian is reported to be rejoining Alibaba as a permanent staff member. Photo: SCMP/Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE