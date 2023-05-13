Wang Jian is reported to be rejoining Alibaba as a permanent staff member. Photo: SCMP/Nora Tam
Alibaba Cloud founder Wang Jian returns to company amid sweeping business restructure, sources say
- Wang, 60, is expected to take over the helm at Alibaba’s cloud operations as the company restructures
- Wang is widely seen as the man who laid the technological foundations to facilitate Alibaba’s emergence as an e-commerce giant
