Landing iPhone supply orders has put Tata Group front and centre in the ongoing shift of Apple’s manufacturing supply chain away from China. Photo: Shutterstock
India’s Tata Group said to become Apple’s fourth iPhone contract manufacturer, accelerating a shift of production outside China
- Tata is expected to get 5 per cent of Apple’s total iPhone orders in 2023, according to research firm TrendForce
- Without elaborating, TrendForce said the Indian conglomerate has received orders for the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models
