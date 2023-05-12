Landing iPhone supply orders has put Tata Group front and centre in the ongoing shift of Apple’s manufacturing supply chain away from China. Photo: Shutterstock
India’s Tata Group said to become Apple’s fourth iPhone contract manufacturer, accelerating a shift of production outside China

  • Tata is expected to get 5 per cent of Apple’s total iPhone orders in 2023, according to research firm TrendForce
  • Without elaborating, TrendForce said the Indian conglomerate has received orders for the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang

Updated: 9:00pm, 12 May, 2023

