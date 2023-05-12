Micron has name a new general manager for China. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech war: US chip firm Micron, currently being probed in China, names new general manager for country

  • The move comes six weeks after the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) launched a national security probe into Micron
  • Wu, who joined Micron in 2018, said in a statement that Micron China ‘plays a critical role in enhancing the company’s global footprint’

Lilian Zhang
Lilian Zhang

Updated: 10:00pm, 12 May, 2023

