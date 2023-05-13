The TikTok logo displayed in front of the company’s office on August 27, 2020, in Culver City, California. Photo: AFP
Ex-ByteDance worker claims TikTok owner stole content, inflated user numbers in lawsuit over firing
- Roger Yu Yintao claims ByteDance fired him for reporting concerns about a ‘worldwide scheme’ to steal content and fabricate user engagement metrics
- Yu, a California resident, joined ByteDance as head of engineering in the US in 2017 and was terminated the following year
