A woman leaves a pop-up store of fast-fashion retailer Shein in Paris on May 5, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Shein joins Chinese rival Temu in Dublin with regional office as e-commerce firms seek refuge from political scrutiny
- Shein announced a new regional headquarters in Ireland, known as a tax haven, covering Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as it expands amid tough competition
- Analysts say the move is in part to avoid geopolitical risks, after US scrutiny of Chinese apps recently ensnared Shein and Pinduoduo sibling Temu
