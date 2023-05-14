A woman leaves a pop-up store of fast-fashion retailer Shein in Paris on May 5, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Shein joins Chinese rival Temu in Dublin with regional office as e-commerce firms seek refuge from political scrutiny

  • Shein announced a new regional headquarters in Ireland, known as a tax haven, covering Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as it expands amid tough competition
  • Analysts say the move is in part to avoid geopolitical risks, after US scrutiny of Chinese apps recently ensnared Shein and Pinduoduo sibling Temu

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 7:00am, 14 May, 2023

