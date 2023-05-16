ByteDance is facing allegations from a former executive about widespread copyright infringement in a lawsuit that claims he was wrongfully terminated for raising the issue. Photo: Shutterstock
TikTok owner ByteDance to ‘vigorously’ fight ‘baseless’ allegations from former US exec who alleges content theft

  • ByteDance’s former US head of engineering is suing the company for wrongful termination after raising the alarm over a ‘culture of lawlessness’
  • ‘We plan to vigorously oppose what we believe are baseless claims and allegations in this complaint,’ ByteDance said in response

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:40am, 16 May, 2023

