ByteDance is facing allegations from a former executive about widespread copyright infringement in a lawsuit that claims he was wrongfully terminated for raising the issue. Photo: Shutterstock
TikTok owner ByteDance to ‘vigorously’ fight ‘baseless’ allegations from former US exec who alleges content theft
- ByteDance’s former US head of engineering is suing the company for wrongful termination after raising the alarm over a ‘culture of lawlessness’
- ‘We plan to vigorously oppose what we believe are baseless claims and allegations in this complaint,’ ByteDance said in response
