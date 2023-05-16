Baidu founder Robin Li says generative AI presents multiple opportunities in future. Photo: Handout
Chinese search giant Baidu reports better-than-expected earnings as it refocuses on ChatGPT-style services for the future
- Beijing-based company reported revenue of 31.1 billion yuan for the first quarter, a 10 per cent year-on-year increase
- Co-founder and CEO Robin Li says ‘emergence of generative AI and large language models present transformative potential for AI’
