Baidu founder Robin Li says generative AI presents multiple opportunities in future. Photo: Handout
Chinese search giant Baidu reports better-than-expected earnings as it refocuses on ChatGPT-style services for the future

  • Beijing-based company reported revenue of 31.1 billion yuan for the first quarter, a 10 per cent year-on-year increase
  • Co-founder and CEO Robin Li says ‘emergence of generative AI and large language models present transformative potential for AI’

Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu

Updated: 6:06pm, 16 May, 2023

