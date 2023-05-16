Tencent Holdings , operator of the world’s largest video gaming business by revenue, unveiled more than 30 game updates and new projects in the pipeline at its annual Spark conference, as competition heats up in the industry after Beijing eased its regulatory crackdown . Touting more updates and projects than last year’s total of 26, the Shenzhen -based internet giant on Monday signalled a recovery in the world’s largest video gaming market at the conference, where the company highlighted potential innovation in game development using the latest technologies such as ChatGPT -like tools. “Driven by the growing and evolving needs of users, games have always embraced and applied the most cutting-edge scientific and technological advancements in a timely manner,” Tencent senior-vice president Steven Ma Xiaoyi said in his opening remarks at the conference. “The flipside is also true: games represent a powerful driving force for AI [artificial intelligence] and technological development.” That outlook from Ma and Tencent’s commitment to creating technologically advanced games underscore how mainland China’s video gaming market is fast emerging from a downturn , which was brought about by Beijing’s year-long crackdown on the industry that started in late 2021. The National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA), the agency responsible for licensing video games in China, approved 86 new games in April, including titles from the likes of ByteDance , Alibaba Group Holding and Bilibili . Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post. The 86 approvals represent roughly the same as the number of new licences granted in each of the first three months of 2023, in another signal of brighter times ahead. At this year’s Spark conference, Tencent introduced updates on 15 previously announced titles, including PUBG Mobile , SYNCED , Alchemy Stars and flagship game Honour of Kings . Tencent prominently showcased the capabilities of subsidiaries such as TiMi Studio Group , NExT Studios and Tourdog Studio in the conference. NExT Studio developed SYNCED , a match-based shooter game set in a dystopian future, while Tourdog Studio created strategy role-playing game Alchemy Stars that was initially launched overseas in 2021. Tencent, which also runs China’s largest social media operation with WeChat and QQ , revealed 20 new projects, including Honour of Fight and Ash Echoes , in the pipeline. That number is up from the 12 new titles announced at last year’s Spark conference. TiMi Studio Group, the developer behind Honour of Kings and Call of Duty Mobile , created platform fighting mobile game Honour of Fight to be part of the flagship game’s universe. With the wide popularity of anime-style games like Shanghai-based miHoYo ’s highly successful Genshin Impact , Tencent is making a push for its latest entry into that genre: Ash Echoes . Developed by Shanghai-based Aurogon, it is a real-time tactics game, with character-collecting play, that will start market testing on May 24. This year’s Spark conference also featured more renowned imported titles than a year ago. Shooting game Valorant , developed by League of Legends creator and Tencent subsidiary Riot Games, will start a new round of testing in June. Massively multiplayer online role-playing game Lost Ark , which once had the second-highest number of concurrent players on video game digital distribution platform Steam , will be launched in mainland China this summer, according to Tencent. In March, the NPPA granted licences for the domestic release of 27 foreign games , less than three months after the previous approval at the end of last year. Spring arrives for China’s video gaming market as crackdown eases Tencent also highlighted at the conference its initiative to create the industry’s first “standardised game vibration tactile feedback system” – called MTGPA Haptics – through a collaboration between Tencent Games CROS (standing for Common R&D and Operation System), Tencent Institute of Games, Tencent Intellectual Property Department and PUBG Mobile developer LightSpeed & Quantum Studio. “We firmly believe that games are like a digital oasis, where leading technologies converge, not only making the industry more vibrant, but also making the world a better place,” Tencent’s Ma said at the conference. Beijing’s tight scrutiny of China’s video gaming industry, which did not ease until late last year, weighed heavily on Tencent’s revenue last year. Domestic game sales, traditionally one of the company’s strongest revenue drivers, declined 4 per cent to 123.9 billion yuan (US$17.81 billion) in 2022, according to the company’s financial report. International game revenue, however, increased 3 per cent to 46.8 billion yuan last year on the back of the strong performance of games including Valorant and Goddess of Victory: Nikke . Tencent is expected to release its first-quarter earnings results this Wednesday. Meanwhile, China’s second-largest video gaming company NetEase is set to hold its annual game launch event this Saturday, where the company is expected to unveil 10 new titles and introduce updates to another 30 titles.