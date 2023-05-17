A smartphone showing the Baidu Browser application on February 22, 2016. Photo: Reuters
Baidu’s AI-powered smartphone from smart speaker unit Xiaodu includes a ‘tutor’ to help children study English
- Xiaodu has unveiled its smartphone Qinghe, which helps with English speaking and homework, as Baidu seeks to capitalise on existing AI tech
- Smart products for children has been a hot growth area for many tech firms, including ByteDance, Xiaomi and SenseTime
A smartphone showing the Baidu Browser application on February 22, 2016. Photo: Reuters