The Tencent headquarters in Nanshan district of Shenzhen, Guangdong province in southern China. Photo: Reuters
Tencent posts 11 per cent rise in quarterly revenue, buoyed by advertising and game sales as China’s economy rebounds
- Total revenue of the Hong Kong-listed internet giant in the three months ended March 31 reached 150 billion yuan in the first quarter
- Profit rose 10 per cent to 25.8 billion yuan from 23.4 billion yuan a year ago, below analysts’ expectation of 28.93 billion yuan
The Tencent headquarters in Nanshan district of Shenzhen, Guangdong province in southern China. Photo: Reuters