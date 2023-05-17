Huawei Technologies Co has set up dedicated business groups to target the application of 5G and other advanced technologies in selected traditional industries, such as ports and hospitals. Photo: Shutterstock
US-sanctioned Huawei sharpens focus in home market through new strategic cooperation pacts with local governments, boosting firm’s push into traditional industries
- Huawei has entered into strategic cooperation agreements with the governments of Tianjin and Sichuan provinces, as well as Guangzhou
- These initiatives also reflect how the nation’s Big Tech firms are heeding Beijing’s call to help bolster economic growth
