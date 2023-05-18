Micron is expected to get US$1.5 billion in incentives to expand in Japan weeks after Beijing launched a probe into the company’s China operations. Photo: Reuters
Micron expected to get US$1.5 billion from Japan for next-gen chips weeks after Beijing launched probe into the firm
- The expected incentives for the last company making memory chips in the US come as Japan’s prime minister meets with top chip firms, including TSMC and Intel
- The agreement is also a retort to Beijing, which launched a cybersecurity review of Micron after the US imposed sweeping restrictions on chip exports
