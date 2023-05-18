Alibaba signage is seen in front of its offices in Guangzhou, southern China. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba signage is seen in front of its offices in Guangzhou, southern China. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba reports 2 per cent revenue growth for fourth quarter, board approves separate listings for Cloud, Cainiao units

  • The Hangzhou-based company reported revenue of 208.2 billion yuan for the three months ended March 31, representing a 2 per cent year-on-year increase
  • Net income reached 23.5 billion yuan during the quarter, compared with a 16.2 billion yuan loss a year ago

Tracy QuAnn Cao
Tracy Qu in Shanghaiand Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 7:53pm, 18 May, 2023

