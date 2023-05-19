Alibaba has revealed the names of board directors at units being given greater autonomy. Photo: AFP
Alibaba reveals more details of restructuring plan and familiar faces take many of the top seats
- The 24-year-old Chinese e-commerce giant unveiled a flurry of capital raising and listing plans on Thursday alongside its earnings
- Board directors were named for each of the six units being given greater independence, with a number of Alibaba’s founders taking top seats
