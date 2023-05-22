Tencent’s new palm-recognition service for WeChat Pay allows users to pay at designated metro turnstiles operating on Beijing’s airport express line by placing their hands over a scanner. Photo: Handout
Tencent launches palm payments in Beijing, allowing metro passengers to pay with the wave of a hand
- WeChat users who register their palm prints can pay for rides on Beijing’s airport express line using only their hands at designated turnstiles
- The technology joins other biometric payment methods like facial recognition, which have raised privacy concerns in China in recent years
