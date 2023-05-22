He Xiangjian, founder and largest shareholder of home appliances giant Midea Group, wants China’s younger generation to to help shore up local scientific research. Photo: itouchtv.cn
Chinese billionaire He Xiangjian, founder of home appliances giant Midea, creates US$428 million science fund focused on AI and climate research
- He Xiangjan said his fund ‘will help more scientists focus on their work and attract more youngsters to take part in technological advancement’
- The large science-focused endowment from the Midea founder underscores the increased effort by the country’s private sector to support basic research
He Xiangjian, founder and largest shareholder of home appliances giant Midea Group, wants China’s younger generation to to help shore up local scientific research. Photo: itouchtv.cn