A person walks out of a building where the facilities of US chip maker Micron are located in Shanghai, China, May 22, 2023. Photo: AFP
A person walks out of a building where the facilities of US chip maker Micron are located in Shanghai, China, May 22, 2023. Photo: AFP
Semiconductors
Tech /  Big Tech

Timeline: how Micron went from a welcome business partner in China to the target of a national cybersecurity probe

  • With an investment of US$250m and about 2,000 employees, Micron’s Xian factory in western China was its first in the country and its second in Asia
  • In 2022, Micron said it would close its DRAM design centre in Shanghai and offered to relocate some of the 150 Chinese engineers

Lilian Zhang
Lilian Zhang

Updated: 11:00pm, 24 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A person walks out of a building where the facilities of US chip maker Micron are located in Shanghai, China, May 22, 2023. Photo: AFP
A person walks out of a building where the facilities of US chip maker Micron are located in Shanghai, China, May 22, 2023. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
</