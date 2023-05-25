People walk near a display advertising Apple’s iPhone 14 outside its store in Shanghai on November 7, 2022. Photo: Reuters
China’s Apple loss is India’s gain, as 2022 supplier list shows shift in supply chain preferences

  • Apple added five new suppliers in mainland China last year but cut eight, while production bases in India rose to 14 from 11
  • China remains a production stronghold for the iPhone maker, with 151 of its 188 suppliers having facilities in the country

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 25 May, 2023

