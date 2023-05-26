Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world’s biggest contract chip maker, is in talks to receive German government subsidies for as much as 50 per cent of the costs to build its new semiconductor plant in the country, people familiar with the matter said.

The government is in ongoing negotiations with TSMC as well as its partners on the project – Bosch Ltd, NXP Semiconductors NV and Infineon Technologies AG – the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. No final decisions have been made and the final subsidy amount could still change. Any state aid must also be signed off by the European Commission.

The deliberations over the Dresden plant, which could cost as much as €10 billion (US$10.7 billion) to build, show how competition for semiconductor manufacturing capacity has intensified. The top end of the subsidies being discussed would put German government support for the fab on par with what Japan’s offering TSMC to build a factory there. It would also outpace the 40 per cent maximum that most other chip makers are getting for their plants in Europe.

