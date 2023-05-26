The sudden share price swing that hit iFlytek this week underscores the potential cybersecurity risks posed by generative artificial intelligence systems like ChatGPT and similar chatbot services. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese artificial intelligence firm iFlytek blames chatbot-generated article for sudden share price swing on Shenzhen bourse
- A chatbot-generated article about how iFlytek gathers user data for AI research caused an unexpected drop in its Shenzhen-listed shares on Wednesday
- The firm has threatened legal action on those behind the article, but did not make any comment about which Chinese chatbot was used to create it
The sudden share price swing that hit iFlytek this week underscores the potential cybersecurity risks posed by generative artificial intelligence systems like ChatGPT and similar chatbot services. Photo: Shutterstock