A bird’s-eye view of the central business district of Tianjin in northern China. Photo: Shutterstock
Alibaba forges new pact to deepen collaboration with northern China’s Tianjin in AI, cloud computing and big data initiatives

  • Alibaba is expected to provide Tianjin with highly efficient computing resources at a lower cost to support the city’s various hi-tech initiatives
  • For its part, Tianjin has promised to ‘continuously optimise’ the city’s ‘ecology for innovation’

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 5:32pm, 28 May, 2023

