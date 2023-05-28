A bird’s-eye view of the central business district of Tianjin in northern China. Photo: Shutterstock
Alibaba forges new pact to deepen collaboration with northern China’s Tianjin in AI, cloud computing and big data initiatives
- Alibaba is expected to provide Tianjin with highly efficient computing resources at a lower cost to support the city’s various hi-tech initiatives
- For its part, Tianjin has promised to ‘continuously optimise’ the city’s ‘ecology for innovation’
A bird’s-eye view of the central business district of Tianjin in northern China. Photo: Shutterstock