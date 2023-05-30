The Microsoft logo on a smartphone arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York on May 16, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
The Microsoft logo on a smartphone arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York on May 16, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
Video gaming
Tech /  Big Tech

China approves Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition as it still faces hurdles in the US and UK

  • The State Administration for Market Regulation cleared the blockbuster US$69 billion takeover bid, which faces legal battles in the US and UK
  • Activision Blizzard titles once enjoyed enormous popularity in China, but many have been pulled from the market after a dispute with NetEase

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 9:30pm, 30 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Microsoft logo on a smartphone arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York on May 16, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
The Microsoft logo on a smartphone arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York on May 16, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE