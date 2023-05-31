French video gaming giant Ubisoft Entertainment has decided to discontinue its direct merchandise sales business in China. Photo: Shutterstock
Assassin’s Creed publisher Ubisoft to close online store in China as part of ‘strategic adjustment’, commits to launch merchandise through local partners

  • Ubisoft’s flagship online store on Alibaba’s Tmall platform will halt merchandise sales from next Wednesday
  • The Tencent Holdings-backed video game publisher said it will continue to launch merchandise in China in collaboration with licensing partners

Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 9:30pm, 31 May, 2023

